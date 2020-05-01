The Boralugoda Investment Zone in Horana has been temporarily closed.

This was due a revelation that an employee in the investment zone was infected with the new coronavirus, also known as Covid Nineteen.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, former state minister Vidura Wickramanayaka stated that this decision was taken at a discussion with the participation of health authorities, police and politicians.

The former state minister further said that it has been revealed that a person in charge of a canteen in a private factory has been infected with the coronavirus and it has been revealed that he has closely associated with several other employees in the investment zone.