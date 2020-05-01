Investigations from the Child Protection Authority over recent videos depicting violence among children (Video)

The National Child Protection Authority has begun an investigation into the videos released by several school-aged children on social media these days, depicting violence.

Chairman of the Authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana stated that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has already been instructed to block the video circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, releasing a statement the Information Technology Society of Sri Lanka (ITSSL) stated that some children who are on the internet and social media due to the children's online learning and teaching activities, tend to misuse the internet and social media.

The association stated that such videos could be imitated by other children.

When inquired by specialist psychiatrist Rumi Reuben, he said that these videos, which are surfaced on social media, should be investigated to see if a group is involved in the production.

The Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana stated that the children involved in these videos have been identified. They are from Polonnaruwa and Nikaweratiya areas and the police have been informed.