සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Investigations from the Child Protection Authority over recent videos depicting violence among children (Video)

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 13:57

Investigations+from+the+Child+Protection+Authority+over+recent+videos+depicting+violence+among+children+%28Video%29

The National Child Protection Authority has begun an investigation into the videos released by several school-aged children on social media these days, depicting violence.

Chairman of the Authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana stated that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has already been instructed to block the video circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, releasing a statement the Information Technology Society of Sri Lanka (ITSSL) stated that some children who are on the internet and social media due to the children's online learning and teaching activities, tend to misuse the internet and social media.

The association stated that such videos could be imitated by other children.

When inquired by specialist psychiatrist Rumi Reuben, he said that these videos, which are surfaced on social media, should be investigated to see if a group is involved in the production.

The Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority, Professor Muditha Vidanapathirana stated that the children involved in these videos have been identified. They are from Polonnaruwa and Nikaweratiya areas and the police have been informed.




Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 18:14

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 674 according to the latest... Read More

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 671
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 671
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:42

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 671 according to the latest... Read More

Eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council remanded
Eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council remanded
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:29

The eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council have been remanded until May 6 for violating the Quarantine Act and... Read More



Trending News

Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
01 May 2020
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
01 May 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
It has rained fish in Mahiyanganaya (Video)
01 May 2020
It has rained fish in Mahiyanganaya (Video)
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak
01 May 2020
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.