JVP commemorate International Labour day online - a May day without processions

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 18:12

Worldwide, the worker community have to commemorate the World Labour Day sand the usual rallies and rallies processions in the face of coronavirus.

This is because the gathering of people has been prohibited and the requirement for maintaining social distancing.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa issuing a statement for the International Labour day said “ I wish to make use of this occasion of the International Workers’ Day to salute and pay my respect to the working masses who are making boundless sacrifices in the face of challenges before the nation caused by COVID – 19 outbreak”.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in his statement states that we will definitely win coronavirus pandemic with the collective efforts of all the hard-working people similar to how all the difficult times in the history of the nation have been overcome with the working class.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, issuing a statement said that the workers around the world have to commemorate the International Labour day on the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe also issued a statement on the occasion of the International Labour through social media stating that a healthy working community should be developed.

The 27th death anniversary of the late President Ranasinghe Premadasa is also commemorated today.

The Hiru correspondent stated that former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa paid floral tributes to the monument near the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.

Meanwhile, the JVP launched a special program for the International Labour Day from the party headquarters at Pelawatta
