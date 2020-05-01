සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Several drugs being tested for Covid-19

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 13:40

Several+drugs+being+tested+for+Covid-19
Around ten anti-coronavirus drugs have been tested around the world. Most of them have already been used for other diseases.

However, it has been revealed that the hydroxychloroquine used for malaria can have adverse side effects.

However, it is also believed that it takes about a year for a successful vaccination against the coronavirus to be made available commercially.
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 18:14

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 674 according to the latest... Read More

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 671
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 671
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:42

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 671 according to the latest... Read More

Eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council remanded
Eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council remanded
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:29

The eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council have been remanded until May 6 for violating the Quarantine Act and... Read More



Trending News

Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
01 May 2020
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
01 May 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
It has rained fish in Mahiyanganaya (Video)
01 May 2020
It has rained fish in Mahiyanganaya (Video)
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak
01 May 2020
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.