Health+ministry+guidelines+for+celebration+of+Vesak

The Ministry of Health has issued a series of instructions on Vesak celebrations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It states that as much as possible, home-based “Amisa” and “Prathipaththi” offerings and observances should be given priority.

It also advises people who find it difficult to maintain social distancing in temples to avoid being part of the “Amisa” and “Prathipaththi” offerings and observances.

The announcement states that the trade activities related to the Vesak festival should also be in accordance to the relevant health recommendations and guidelines provided.