Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 668

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 668 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data (30 April figures to be updated, and daily totals to be adjusted accordingly for 30 Arpil and 01 May)

Total confirmed cases – 668

Recovered and discharged - 154

Active cases - 507

New Cases for the day - 05

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka