Manning+Market+request+risk+groups+to+refrain+from+coming

Chairman of the association Lal Hettige stated that it is compulsory to follow the health advice, including social distancing, when visiting the Manning Market, which is open only to wholesalers.
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 16:23
