සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 spread in the Western Province under control - Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:23

Covid-19+spread+in+the+Western+Province+under+control+-+Director+General+of+Health+Services+Dr.+Anil+Jasinghe

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that the spread of the coronavirus in the Western province has been brought under control.

He stated that the disease has not got out of the control from the hands of the health sector.

However, the Health Ministry announced that the Director General of Health has stated that it is not possible to predict whether or not the country will recover by Monday, 4th May.

It also states that extreme vigilance will need to be maintained a little after the Vesak season and it will be compulsory to carry out daily activities in accordance with the health  regulations and subject to some control.

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 18:14

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 674 according to the latest... Read More

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 671
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 671
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:42

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 671 according to the latest... Read More

Eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council remanded
Eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council remanded
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 17:29

The eight suspects including the former Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council have been remanded until May 6 for violating the Quarantine Act and... Read More



Trending News

Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
01 May 2020
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
01 May 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
It has rained fish in Mahiyanganaya (Video)
01 May 2020
It has rained fish in Mahiyanganaya (Video)
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak
01 May 2020
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.