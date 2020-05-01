Covid-19 spread in the Western Province under control - Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that the spread of the coronavirus in the Western province has been brought under control.

He stated that the disease has not got out of the control from the hands of the health sector.

However, the Health Ministry announced that the Director General of Health has stated that it is not possible to predict whether or not the country will recover by Monday, 4th May.

It also states that extreme vigilance will need to be maintained a little after the Vesak season and it will be compulsory to carry out daily activities in accordance with the health regulations and subject to some control.