Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 674

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 674 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

The daily numbers of the PCR tests performed have been released and the updates have captured the PCR tests conducted for the last ten days along with the patients reported.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 674

Recovered and discharged - 157

Active cases - 510

New Cases for the day - 09

Observation in Hospitals - 145

Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 22,418

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 158

Kalutara 65

Gampaha 52

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 23