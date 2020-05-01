Police investigations launched in search of those who uploaded and shared violent children’s videos

DIG Ajith Rohana said that police have initiated an investigation to the circulation of some videos on the social media that would lure under aged children to violence.

He said the individuals who released the respective videos to social media, as well as those who circualted them, would be investigated.

National Child Protection Authority Chairman, Professor Muditha Widanapathirana said that he has already informed the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to block these videos.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Information Technology Association states that it has observed that certain school children seem to abuse the Internet and social media platform these days as they are encouraged to use online platforms services for study purposes during the lockdown.

In a communique, the Association states that there is a possibility for other under-aged social media users to attempt to imitate such unpleasant actions.

In addition, the Child Protection Authority has also initiated an investigation regarding these videos of violence on which several school going age children are engaged.









