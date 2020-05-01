සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UNP to attend discussion with Prime minister on Monday- JVP to refrain, Sajith faction and TNA doubtful

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 19:46

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has informed that his party and their former parliamentarians including himself would not participate in the meeting called by the Prime Minister at Temple Trees this Monday.

In a letter addressed to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, former MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that having discussions with former MPs instead reconvening parliament to discuss ways and means to fight the coronavirus is useless.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balavegaya General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara told our news team that his party will discuss the matter with its coalition parties and inform whether they are participating at the meeting.

However, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told the Hiru news team that all of the former MPs in their party would participate in the forthcoming meeting at Temple trees on Monday.

At the same time TNA media spokesman, M.A. Sumanthiran said that his party has not taken a decision as at yet in this regard.

The former parliamentarians of all political parties have been invited to this meeting to be held at Temple Trees on Monday.

