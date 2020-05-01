Consumer+Affairs+Authority+gives+approval+to+increase+local+milk+powder+prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority has granted permission to increase the prices of local milk powder to match the imported milk powder prices.

Therefore, local producers Milco, Pelwatte and Nestle milk powder companies have been given approval by the Ministry of Finance for a request routed through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Accordingly, the Consumer Affairs Authority have sent a letter to the local milk powder companies granting approval to increase prices with effect from the 28th of this month.

However, the Government Printer, Gangani Liyanage stated that the Gazette Notification regarding the price increase has not been published yet.

The Milco Company stated that the milk packet of 400 grams of milk has been increased to Rs.380 from the former price of Rs. 345

Chairman of MILCO Lasantha Wickremasinghe stated that a packet of 1kg milk which was 860 rupees has been increased to 945 rupees.