Laws+tighten+against+those+who+sell+fertilizer+at+higher+prices+

The Fertilizer Secretariat states that strict legal action will be taken against persons who sell subsidized fertilizer at higher prices and those who conceal bulk stocks.
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 0:24
Minister Mahinda Amaraweera states that he has requested the President, to provide a second round of the government's 5000 rupee allowance, provided to... Read More
The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that if the need arises, it is possible to increase the number of PCR tests performed... Read More
The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the Election Commission has informed in writing to suspend the payment of the allowance... Read More