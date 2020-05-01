Police+arrest+four+underage+youth+in+connection+with+the+release+of+videos+containing+violent+behavior

The National Child Protection Authority states that four juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the release of videos to social media containing violent behavior.



DIG Ajith Rohana said that police have initiated an investigation regarding the individuals who released the respective videos to social media, as well as those who circualted them.

National Child Protection Authority Chairman, Professor Muditha Widanapathirana said that he has already informed the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to block these videos.