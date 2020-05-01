සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 690

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 21:24

Sixteen+%2816%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+690

Sixteen(16) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 690 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

The daily numbers of the PCR tests performed have been released and the updates have captured the PCR tests conducted for the last ten days along with the patients reported.  

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 690
Recovered and discharged - 162
Active cases - 521
New Cases for the day - 25   

Observation in Hospitals - 145
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 22,418

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

01-May

25*

tbc

30-Apr

14* tbc

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642


Minister Mahinda Amaraweera suggests a second round of the 5,000 allowance (Video)
Minister Mahinda Amaraweera suggests a second round of the 5,000 allowance (Video)
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 23:15

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera states that he has requested the President, to provide a second round of the government's 5000 rupee allowance, provided to... Read More

Can do 3,000 PCR tests a day if required - Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe
Can do 3,000 PCR tests a day if required - Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 23:02

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that if the need arises, it is possible to increase the number of PCR tests performed... Read More

Election Commission suspends the Rs 20,000 allowance of the unemployed graduates (Video)
Election Commission suspends the Rs 20,000 allowance of the unemployed graduates (Video)
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 23:08

The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the Election Commission has informed in writing to suspend the payment of the allowance... Read More



Trending News

Resumption of civilian life and office work to commence on May 11
01 May 2020
Resumption of civilian life and office work to commence on May 11
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
01 May 2020
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
01 May 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak
01 May 2020
Health ministry guidelines for celebration of Vesak
Police investigations launched in search of those who uploaded and shared violent children’s videos
01 May 2020
Police investigations launched in search of those who uploaded and shared violent children’s videos

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.