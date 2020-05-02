සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Navy soldiers family members attacked by residents - (Video)

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 10:12

A soldier who was on duty at the Welisara Navy Camp has returned from his home at Natiya, in Malagane, Wariyapola after leave and reported back to work on the 11th.

The father and brother of the navy soldier who had come to the house to look after the wife and child of the soldier was attacked by a group of residents in the area accusing them that they were hiding the Navy solider, whilst alleging that he was infected with the coronavirus.  

The Navy soldier's father and brother are receiving treatment at the Wariyapola Hospital as a result of this attack.

Investigations have been initiated to arrest those who were responsible for the assault.

DIG Ajith Rohana speaking to the media stated that four suspects involved in this incident have been identified.



