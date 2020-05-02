Weather forecast - Thundershowers in several places today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.



Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.