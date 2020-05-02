'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, several programs including the disinfection of public places, the donation of protective clothing and equipment, along with the operation of ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’, will continue today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Gampaha today.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will be conducted today.

Accordingly, the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress at Pittugala in Malabe, the Elders' Home and the Oruwala Sarana Nikethanaya in Athurugiriya are to be disinfected today.