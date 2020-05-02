සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

New methodology to commence schools

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 8:52

The Ministry of Education has focused its attention on the use of a special timetable, if schools are to be started after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Its Secretary, N.H.M. Chitrananda speaking to the Hiru news team said that discussions were also underway to open schools for grade 10 students based on examinations.

This has been discussed at a meeting held between officials of the Ministry of Education and Provincial Education Directors.

The Secretary of the Ministry also pointed out that the Ministry of Education has issued a directive to the Provincial Directors of Education to take steps to disinfect all schools before the commencement of schools.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon School Transport Association states that they are ready to transport school children after the coronavirus pandemic is over and schools are reopened.

