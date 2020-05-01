සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Special raids to apprehend curfew violators

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 7:35

Police state that special raids are being conducted today and tomorrow to arrest curfew violators.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana speaking to the media in Colombo expressed these views.

In the meantime, 43,459 people were arrested for curfew violations and 11,246 vehicles were taken into police custody during this period.
