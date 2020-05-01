Special+raids+to+apprehend+curfew+violators

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana speaking to the media in Colombo expressed these views.
In the meantime, 43,459 people were arrested for curfew violations and 11,246 vehicles were taken into police custody during this period.
