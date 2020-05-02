Plans to increase the number of COVID-19 Tests per day to 6,000

8 more persons who had contracted COVID-19 have left hospitals after receiving treatment taking the total number of those who have recovered to 162.

25 new cases were reported yesterday and the total stands at 690.

Meanwhile, Navy Media Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that the spread of the virus within the Welisara Navy camp has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit says that the number of PCR tests done per day should be increased to 6,000.

It is also reported that tests are carried out at 15 state and private laboratories but there is a shortage of protective equipment.

The Health Minister has instructed officials provide necessary equipment to the staff as soon as possible.