සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 8:03

North+Korean+leader+Kim+Jong-un+makes+a+public+appearance+-+North+Korean+media+

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has been out of the public eye for 20 days, which has resulted in widespread media speculation has made a public appearance according to the North Korean state media reports.

The North Korean news agency reports that the Kim Jong Un was available to cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory. The reports also state that the people broke into thunderous cheers of celebration when he appeared on Friday.

The North Korean leader has not appeared in public since April 12, and has caused a worldwide speculation over his health.

One thought was that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been isolated due to the coronavirus risk.

Central Bank extends deadline to facilitate Covid-19 affected businesses and individuals
Central Bank extends deadline to facilitate Covid-19 affected businesses and individuals
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 10:58

Considering the difficulties faced by some customers of financial institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to obtain certain relief measures, the... Read More

Three illegal cannabis plantations destroyed and two suspects arrested in Embilipitiya
Three illegal cannabis plantations destroyed and two suspects arrested in Embilipitiya
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 10:03

The police have raided three cannabis cultivations located in about half acre of land area at Kirivilayaya in Embilipitiya. Our correspondent stated that... Read More

United Kingdom conducts 122,000 cornovirus tests in a single day
United Kingdom conducts 122,000 cornovirus tests in a single day
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 9:59

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on April 30,  UK had performed 122,000 coronavirus tests.He said that if the UK were to rise above the... Read More



Trending News

Resumption of civilian life and office work to commence on May 11
01 May 2020
Resumption of civilian life and office work to commence on May 11
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
01 May 2020
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
New methodology to commence schools
02 May 2020
New methodology to commence schools
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
02 May 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
01 May 2020
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.