North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has been out of the public eye for 20 days, which has resulted in widespread media speculation has made a public appearance according to the North Korean state media reports.

The North Korean news agency reports that the Kim Jong Un was available to cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory. The reports also state that the people broke into thunderous cheers of celebration when he appeared on Friday.

The North Korean leader has not appeared in public since April 12, and has caused a worldwide speculation over his health.

One thought was that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been isolated due to the coronavirus risk.