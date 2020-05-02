සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Saturday 02 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 8:14

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,400,830 while 239,592 patients have died due to the virus infection.  

Meanwhile, 1,081,599 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,079,639 active patients around the world including 51,355 reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,131,280
  • Spain                    242,988
  • Italy                      207,428
  • United Kingdom    177,454
  • France                  167,346
  • Germany              164,077
  • Turkey                  122,392
  • Russia                  114,431

Global death count

Around the world 239,592 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 65,766 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         65,766
  • Italy                          28,236
  • UK                           27,510
  • Spain                       24,824     
  • France                     24,594                  

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 02/05/2020.

