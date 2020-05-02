Saturday 02 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,400,830 while 239,592 patients have died due to the virus infection.
Meanwhile, 1,081,599 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,079,639 active patients around the world including 51,355 reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,131,280
- Spain 242,988
- Italy 207,428
- United Kingdom 177,454
- France 167,346
- Germany 164,077
- Turkey 122,392
- Russia 114,431
Global death count
Around the world 239,592 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 65,766 deaths.
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 65,766
- Italy 28,236
- UK 27,510
- Spain 24,824
- France 24,594
Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 02/05/2020.