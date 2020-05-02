Successful+treatment+for+covid-19+from+Abu+Dhabi

UAE leaders have congratulated the UAE doctors for the scientific achievement of developing potential treatment for Covid-19 infections.

The stem cell treatment has been developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center.

It involves extracting stem cells from the patient's own blood and reintroducing them after activating them.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that it has already obtained a patent for the remedy.



Researchers and doctors at the Cell Center have tried this remedy and found that 73 patients who received it had successfully recovered.



Preliminary clinical trials have revealed that this remedy is safe.



It has also been observed that patients who were given with growth cells developed immunity against the covid-19 virus.



Princess Hend al-Qasimi, a member of the Emirai royal family, tweeted: "This remedy could enable Abu Dhabi to help the whole world in controlling covid-19."