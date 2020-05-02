Issuance of permits under new methods - Geological Survey and Mines Bureau

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau announced that the issuance of permits for the transportation of sand, soil and gravel will be carried out through a simplified procedure from 11th of May.

These permits are issued under the internal circular issued on 12th March and the incoming applicants should follow the current distant method.

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, arrangements have been made to minimize the arrival of clients to obtain vehicle permits to the Bureau under the existing safety regulations.

Information can be obtained by contacting the Mineral Ownership Director of the Bureau or the relevant Regional Excavation Engineer.