Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on April 30, UK had performed 122,000 coronavirus tests.



He said that if the UK were to rise above the coronavirus, it would be necessary to perform 100,000 tests a day.



As at April 2, the UK's Coronavirus tests were only about 10,000 a day.



However, it is also reported that some people have to undergo the tests more than once.



The number of coronavirus infections in the UK is 77,454 while the total death count is 27,510.