India has reported 2293 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases ever reported in India in a single day.



The total number of covid-19 infections in India has increased to 37,336.



In the past 24 hours, 71 coronavirus related deaths have been reported from India.



The Indian government has taken steps to reduce the spread of the virus since March 25, by locking down India.



Although those lockdown restrictions were due to expire on May 4, steps were taken to extend the deadline by two more weeks.



However, India is taking steps to reopen some part of the country with severe restrictions.