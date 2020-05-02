සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Central Bank extends deadline to facilitate Covid-19 affected businesses and individuals

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 10:58

Central+Bank+extends+deadline+to+facilitate+Covid-19+affected+businesses+and+individuals

Considering the difficulties faced by some customers of financial institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to obtain certain relief measures, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has extended the deadline given for 30.04.2020 for submitting requests for debt moratoriums and 4% per annum refinancing facility for two months working capital, until 15 May 2020. 

Further, where the validity period of cheques valued less than Rs.500,000 and has expired, the banks are required to consider them as valid until 15 May 2020. 

The eligible businesses and individuals are requested to contact their respective banks with necessary information/documents on a timely basis if they wish to avail themselves of the relief measures.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka also state that these measures require the banks to extend the existing tenure of loans eligible for moratorium by the respective moratorium period.

The Central Bank also urge the borrowers to repay the instalments subject to the moratorium during such extended period without any additional cost, so that by receiving such funds banks will also be able to strengthen their liquidity positions.

Discussion between Elections Commission and Party Secretaries commences
Discussion between Elections Commission and Party Secretaries commences
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

A special discussion between Secretaries of Political Parties contesting the upcoming election and Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya... Read More

Steps taken to facilitate the travel of those stranded in the Western Province to their hometowns; Post Offices in areas where curfew continues won’t be open on Monday
Steps taken to facilitate the travel of those stranded in the Western Province to their hometowns; Post Offices in areas where curfew continues won’t be open on Monday
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyarathna said that Post Offices in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam where curfew is in place will not be opened on... Read More

Health Ministry’s attention towards obtaining support of Ayurvedic Medics for quarantining efforts
Health Ministry’s attention towards obtaining support of Ayurvedic Medics for quarantining efforts
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:11

Director General of Health Services Specialist Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that they hope to obtain the services of Ayurvedic Doctors for quarantine centres. He... Read More



Trending News

Resumption of civilian life and office work to commence on May 11
01 May 2020
Resumption of civilian life and office work to commence on May 11
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
01 May 2020
Several drugs being tested for Covid-19
New methodology to commence schools
02 May 2020
New methodology to commence schools
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
02 May 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
Consumer Affairs Authority gives approval to increase local milk powder prices
01 May 2020
Consumer Affairs Authority gives approval to increase local milk powder prices

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.