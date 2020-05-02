Central+Bank+extends+deadline+to+facilitate+Covid-19+affected+businesses+and+individuals

Considering the difficulties faced by some customers of financial institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to obtain certain relief measures, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has extended the deadline given for 30.04.2020 for submitting requests for debt moratoriums and 4% per annum refinancing facility for two months working capital, until 15 May 2020.



Further, where the validity period of cheques valued less than Rs.500,000 and has expired, the banks are required to consider them as valid until 15 May 2020.

The eligible businesses and individuals are requested to contact their respective banks with necessary information/documents on a timely basis if they wish to avail themselves of the relief measures.



The Central Bank of Sri Lanka also state that these measures require the banks to extend the existing tenure of loans eligible for moratorium by the respective moratorium period.



The Central Bank also urge the borrowers to repay the instalments subject to the moratorium during such extended period without any additional cost, so that by receiving such funds banks will also be able to strengthen their liquidity positions.