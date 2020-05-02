Chinese investigations into the animal origins of the novel coronavirus - WHO would like to join in China

සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 12:06

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that it expects China to invite the WHO in its investigations into the animal origins of the novel coronavirus.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, said and international delegation could join based on an invitation by the Chinese government.

The new coronavirus virus emerged in Wuhan, China, in December last year and has now spread worldwide.

The USA also alleges that it was accidental or purposely leaked from the virus laboratory in Wuhan.

However, most scientists believe that the virus originated in the wet meat market in Wuhan, selling exotic animals for meat.

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:11

