Health Ministry’s attention towards obtaining support of Ayurvedic Medics for quarantining efforts

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:11

Director General of Health Services Specialist Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that they hope to obtain the services of Ayurvedic Doctors for quarantine centres.

He expressed these views in response to a request made by the Government Ayurvedic Medical Officers Association to place quarantine centres under their care.

8 more persons who had contracted COVID-19 have left hospitals after receiving treatment taking the total number of those who have recovered to 162.

25 new cases were reported yesterday and the total stands at 690.

Discussion between Elections Commission and Party Secretaries commences
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

Steps taken to facilitate the travel of those stranded in the Western Province to their hometowns; Post Offices in areas where curfew continues won't be open on Monday
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 13:12

Chinese investigations into the animal origins of the novel coronavirus - WHO would like to join in China
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 12:06

