Vesak+decorations+direct+to+the+homes

With the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the government has focused its attention on devising a program to bring Vesak decorations to the homes of the Buddhists.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana and Religious Affairs Bandula Harischandra has requested the Presidential Task Force to provide them with mobile vehicle adhering to the health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious Affairs and Religious Affairs has requested the public to display the Buddhist flag in all public, semi-governmental and private institutions as well as in homes and vehicles during the Vesak week which begins on Monday.