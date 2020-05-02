Discussion+between+Elections+Commission+and+Party+Secretaries+commences

A special discussion between Secretaries of Political Parties contesting the upcoming election and Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya commenced this morning.

Considering the current situation in the country only 1 representing each party were requested to participate at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and JVP said that they would not participate at the meeting to be held on Monday at Temple Trees.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to all MP’s of the previous parliament for a discussion regarding the current situation.

The UNP hopes to participate at the meeting while the TNA is still undecided.