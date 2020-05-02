Italy+ready+to+reopen+after+closing+down+for+two+months++

Italy, the European nation most affected by the coronavirus, is set to open up by lifting restrictions from Monday.

The two-month period of the world's longest quarantine ends, and it is uncertain whether it will be sufficient to prevent a new wave of infections.

More than 28,000 people have died from coronavirus infection in Italy, while more than 200,000 were infected.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti has apologized to the people for the hardships caused by the Covid-19 global epidemic.

Meanwhile, India, which has extended its lockdown limits by two more weeks, is ready to begin the third phase of lifting the strict boundaries.

Accordingly, the government and private sector organizations will resume operations with 33 percent employees and will be permitted to open liquor stores in low risk green and orange zones.