Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 14:50

The meteorology department states that heat index, which is the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Danger’ level at some places in Puttalam, Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vauniya, Mullaitivu districts. At danger levels the department states that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely and heat stroke is probable with continued activity.

The heat index will be at ‘Extreme Caution’ level at some places in Eastern, Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa provinces and Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala and Kilinochchi districts. At this level according to the department, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. Continuing activity could result in heat stroke.

The department suggests the following action;
Job sites: Stay hydrated and takes breaks in the shade as often as possible.
Indoors: Check up on the elderly and the sick.
Vehicles: Never leave children unattended.
Outdoors: Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.
Dress: Wear lightweight and white or light colored clothing.


Meanwhile, the the department forecasts showers or thundershowers in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts in the evening.

