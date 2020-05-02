සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Fundamental rights application seeking the June 20 election gazette to be invalidated

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 16:05

A fundamental rights petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking and order, for the extraordinary gazette notification declaring the General Elections on June 20, be invalidated.

It is noted that the spread of the coronavirus has not yet ended and the lives of its citizens will be jeopardized by holding an election. The Hiru court correspondent stated that the petition has been filed by Attorney Charitha Gunaratne.
two telephone numbers to inform regarding traders who sell fertilizer at higher prices
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 16:21

The Ministry of Agriculture has instructed the public to call 011 3403931 or 011 3403794 for information on the people or traders who are selling fertilizer... Read More

Coronavirus related deaths in Philippines have increased to over 600
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 16:15

Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have increased to 603. More than 156 people were diagnosed today while 24 deaths were also reported during the day. The... Read More

Discussion between Elections Commission and Party Secretaries commences
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 15:22

A special discussion between Secretaries of Political Parties contesting the upcoming election and Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya... Read More



