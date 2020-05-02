Fundamental+rights+application+seeking+the+June+20+election+gazette+to+be+invalidated+

It is noted that the spread of the coronavirus has not yet ended and the lives of its citizens will be jeopardized by holding an election. The Hiru court correspondent stated that the petition has been filed by Attorney Charitha Gunaratne.
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 16:05
The Ministry of Agriculture has instructed the public to call 011 3403931 or 011 3403794 for information on the people or traders who are selling fertilizer... Read More
Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have increased to 603. More than 156 people were diagnosed today while 24 deaths were also reported during the day. The... Read More
A special discussion between Secretaries of Political Parties contesting the upcoming election and Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya... Read More