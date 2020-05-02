two+telephone+numbers+to+inform+regarding+traders+who+sell+fertilizer+at+higher+prices+

The Ministry of Agriculture has instructed the public to call 011 3403931 or 011 3403794 for information on the people or traders who are selling fertilizer at prices higher than the prescribed price.

This has been initiated considering the complaints received stating that subsidized fertilizer dealers are selling fertilizer at a higher price than the prescribed price.

The National Fertilizer Secretariat also announced that the dealership of dealers who sell fertilizer at higher prices will be canceled.