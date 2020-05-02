සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 17:45

A Public Health Inspector states that a person who has been completely healed from the coronavirus infection from Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus again

There is a report from Ja-Ela that a person who has recovered from the coronavirus infection has once again become infected.

Public Health Inspector of the Ja-Ela Urban Council, Anura Abeyratne told the Hiru news team that the 64-year-old resident of Kapala Kanda Road, Ja-Ela was admitted to the IDH hospital after he was diagnosed and confirmed for coronavirus infection in March.

The Public Health Inspector stated that he had returned home after being treated for a month.

He has been admitted to the National Hospital due to a chest ailment on the 30th of last month while he was in self-quarantine after returning from hospital.

The PHI said that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus when a PCR test was conducted there and he further stated that the patient was referred to the IDH hospital.

The Public Health Inspector of the Ja-Ela Municipal Council Anura Abeyratne stated that it has been revealed that this person had previously undergone a kidney surgery and was also diagnosed with diabetes.

