A hotel in Dambulla sealed for selling unclean food

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 18:37

A hotel opposite the Dambulla Economic Center has been shut down by health authorities for selling unhygienic food violating curfew laws.

The hotel has been inspected since regular inspections have been carried out after the Dambulla Economic Center was opened since the public is moving in the area.

It has been revealed that during the period of curfew, no security approval or Health Department approval has been obtained to keep the hotel open. During the inspection of the kitchen several food items unsuitable for human consumption have been discovered.  

Meanwhile, a private company handed over head gear that has been designed to be reused after disinfection, to the Prime Minister's Office today.

Steps have been taken to distribute these to Grama Niladharis and Public Health Inspectors.

