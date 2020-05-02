සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

44,000 arrested for curfew violations – 370 people stranded in Colombo sent to their homes

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 19:53

44%2C000+arrested+for+curfew+violations+%E2%80%93+370+people+stranded+in+Colombo+sent+to+their+homes+

During the curfew period 44,000 people have been arrested for violating curfew regulations.

11,460 vehicles have also been taken into police custody during this same period.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that curfew is being continued throughout the island even during the weekend.

Meanwhile, 370 persons who were unable to return to their homes and was stranded in Colombo and highly populated areas due to curfew that was imposed from time to time, have been sent to their homes today.

This took place with the intervention of the police. Pregnant women, long-term patients and small children were among this group.

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses were dispatched from the Vijaya Kumaratunga Stadium in Peliyagoda to the 23 districts that these people belonged.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division announced yesterday that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

Issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates will be delayed
Issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates will be delayed
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:37

Election Commission states that issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates contesting the 'General Election - 2020' will... Read More

Fund set up to help former Indian players in need
Fund set up to help former Indian players in need
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:43

Former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative, amid the nationwide... Read More

Be vigilant to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora - Sinhale organisation (Video)
Be vigilant to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora - Sinhale organisation (Video)
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:30

The Sinhale organization states that the people of the country should be alert to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora.Its General... Read More



Trending News

New methodology to commence schools
02 May 2020
New methodology to commence schools
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
02 May 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
01 May 2020
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 690
01 May 2020
Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 690

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.