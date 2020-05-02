Prime+Minister+in+a+discussion+with+children+

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today joined a special discussion regarding the solutions that could be provided to the various problems faced by children with the spread of the coronavirus.

This was through Facebook.

The Prime Minister was chosen as a head of state that is close to children, for the first phase of a special program organized by UNICEF involving children.

Children in many areas of the country were able to address their concerns to the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at this interactive program.