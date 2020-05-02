සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:21

%27Rata+Wenuwen+Hiru+-++Sahana+Yaathra%27+-+continued+today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, several programs including the disinfection of public places, the donation of protective clothing and equipment, along with the operation of ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’, continued today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, was carried out in Colombo district today. Accordingly, the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress Elders Home in Malabe and Sarana Nikethanaya Elders Home in Athurugiriya were disinfected.

Elder’s Homes that require this work can contact 077 303 5930 to receive this service.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Dematagoda Public Market, Dematagoda and Kelani Valley Railway Stations, Dematagoda Police Station and several other places were disinfected.

Meanwhile, parallel to the Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative, protective kits and equipment required by the police special task force, was handed over today.

Issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates will be delayed
Issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates will be delayed
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:37

Election Commission states that issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates contesting the 'General Election - 2020' will... Read More

Fund set up to help former Indian players in need
Fund set up to help former Indian players in need
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:43

Former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative, amid the nationwide... Read More

Be vigilant to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora - Sinhale organisation (Video)
Be vigilant to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora - Sinhale organisation (Video)
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:30

The Sinhale organization states that the people of the country should be alert to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora.Its General... Read More



Trending News

New methodology to commence schools
02 May 2020
New methodology to commence schools
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
02 May 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
01 May 2020
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 690
01 May 2020
Sixteen (16) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 690

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.