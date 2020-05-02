The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, several programs including the disinfection of public places, the donation of protective clothing and equipment, along with the operation of ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’, continued today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, was carried out in Colombo district today. Accordingly, the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress Elders Home in Malabe and Sarana Nikethanaya Elders Home in Athurugiriya were disinfected.

Elder’s Homes that require this work can contact 077 303 5930 to receive this service.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Dematagoda Public Market, Dematagoda and Kelani Valley Railway Stations, Dematagoda Police Station and several other places were disinfected.

Meanwhile, parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative, protective kits and equipment required by the police special task force, was handed over today.