Issuing+the+gazette+notification+with+preferential+numbers+of+candidates+will+be+delayed

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:37
Former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative, amid the nationwide... Read More
The Sinhale organization states that the people of the country should be alert to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora.Its General... Read More
The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website.The... Read More