සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Fire in Hatton, 14 houses damaged (Photos)

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 22:50

Fire+in+Hatton%2C+14+houses+damaged++%28Photos%29

Fourteen estate houses have been destroyed in a fire that erupted in the Hatton-Abosley estate.

According to our correspondent, the fire broke out at around 6.30 pm and eight houses have been completely destroyed while the other houses have been partially damaged.

It has been revealed that the fire which broke out in one house has spread to the other houses too.

No casualties have been reported and the cause of fire has not been revealed.

The spread of the fire has been controlled with the intervention of the plantation workers and the Hatton Dickoya Urban Council, fire brigade.

Our correspondent stated that the fire has damaged all the household goods of these houses. estate.




Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 22:34

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 702 according to the latest... Read More

National Intelligence says that all Covid-19 infected persons in the country are under their control (Video)
National Intelligence says that all Covid-19 infected persons in the country are under their control (Video)
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 22:44

Assistant Director of the National Intelligence Service, Parakrama Silva says that all Covid-19 infected persons in the country are under their control.He... Read More

Several adults taken into police custody over the videos depicting violence involving children (Video)
Several adults taken into police custody over the videos depicting violence involving children (Video)
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 22:54

Four children and several adults have been taken into police custody in connection with the videos that have circulated in the past few days on social... Read More



Trending News

New methodology to commence schools
02 May 2020
New methodology to commence schools
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
02 May 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a public appearance - North Korean media
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
01 May 2020
Police arrest four underage youth in connection with the release of videos containing violent behavior
Special raids to apprehend curfew violators
02 May 2020
Special raids to apprehend curfew violators

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.