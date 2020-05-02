Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 702 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
The daily numbers of the PCR tests performed have been released and the updates have captured the PCR tests conducted for the last ten days along with the patients reported.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases – 702
Recovered and discharged - 172
Active cases - 523
New Cases for the day - 12
Observation in Hospitals - 179
Total Deaths – 7
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 23,525
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 158
- Kalutara 65
- Gampaha 52
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 23
|
Date
|
New patients since 20/4
|
PCR tests conducted
|
02-May
|
12*
|
tbc
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642