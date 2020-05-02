සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 22:34

Twelve (12) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 702 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

The daily numbers of the PCR tests performed have been released and the updates have captured the PCR tests conducted for the last ten days along with the patients reported.  

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 702
Recovered and discharged - 172
Active cases - 523
New Cases for the day - 12
Observation in Hospitals - 179
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 23,525

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

 

Date

New patients since 20/4

PCR tests conducted

02-May

12*

tbc

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

 

