සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 3 May - Thundershowers in several places today

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 9:50

Weather+forecast+3+May+-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today
The Weather forecast issued by the National Meteorological Center states, that showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.


Weather forecast for sea areas around the island issued by the National Meteorological Center;

Condition of Rain- A low pressure area has developed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area and it is likely to develop further. Fishing and naval community are requested to be vigilant in this regards in the deep sea area. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds - Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be South-easterly or Variable in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

State of Sea - The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.
'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 9:08

The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website... Read More

PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:51

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that obtaining samples from Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy Camp, for the coronavirus... Read More

Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:40

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a new gazette notification removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish.The Authority issued... Read More



Trending News

Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
02 May 2020
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
02 May 2020
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
02 May 2020
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again
02 May 2020
The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.