සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 705

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:08

Three+%2803%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+705

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 705 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

13 out of the last 15 reported cases are Navy Personnel and those who had close contact with them.

The daily numbers of the PCR tests performed have been released and the updates have captured the PCR tests conducted for the last ten days along with the patients reported.  

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 705
Recovered and discharged - 172
Active cases - 526
New Cases for the day - 03   

Observation in Hospitals - 179
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 23,525

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23
'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 9:08

The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website... Read More

PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:51

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that obtaining samples from Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy Camp, for the coronavirus... Read More

Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:40

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a new gazette notification removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish.The Authority issued... Read More



Trending News

Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
02 May 2020
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
02 May 2020
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
02 May 2020
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again
02 May 2020
The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.