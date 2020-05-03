සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sunday 03 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 9:03

Sunday+03+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,484,176 while 244,778 patients have died due to the virus infection.  

Meanwhile, 1,121,524 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,117,874 active patients around the world including 50,858 reported to be in critical condition.

Masks will be compulsory on public transport in Spain from Monday as the country moves to gradually relax its tough lockdown. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government would distribute 6 million masks, mainly at transport locations, and give another 7 million to local authorities. 

Lockdowns in other European countries are also being eased, though social distancing remains in force.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Covid 19 Press Briefing stated that the WHO will continue to support all countires technically and logistically.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,160,774
  • Spain                    245,567
  • Italy                      209,328
  • United Kingdom    182,260
  • France                  168,396
  • Germany              164,967
  • Turkey                 124,375
  • Russia                  124,054

Global death count

Around the world 244,778 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 67,444 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         67,444
  • Italy                          28,710
  • UK                           28,131
  • Spain                       25,100     
  • France                     24,760                  

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 03/05/2020.

'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 9:08

The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website... Read More

PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:51

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that obtaining samples from Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy Camp, for the coronavirus... Read More

Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:40

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a new gazette notification removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish.The Authority issued... Read More



Trending News

Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
02 May 2020
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
02 May 2020
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
02 May 2020
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again
02 May 2020
The Public Health Inspector says that a person who has recovered from his infection in Ja-Ela has contracted the coronavirus infection again

International News

Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.