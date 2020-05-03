A+special+flight+departs+to+bring+back+SL+students+stranded+in+UK

A special SriLankan Airlines flight left Katunayake International Airport this morning to bring back Sri Lankan students who haveben stranded in England as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is reported that this special flight UL 503 departed to the London's Heathrow Airport at 4.40 am this morning and is expected to bring about 250 Sri Lankan students.

SriLankan Airlines has planned to operate several special flights to bring Sri Lankan students stranded in England and Australia due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, special aircraft will be deployed to London, tomorrow (4) and the day after (5).

A special SriLankan Airlines flight is scheduled to leave to Melbourne, Australia on the 8th of this month to bring back the students.