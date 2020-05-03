සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Concerns regarding space if Parliament is to be convened with Coronavirus around

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:21

There are concerns regarding space if Parliament is to be reconvened while the threat of Coronavirus lingers around.

This is because following social distancing methods and other safety precautions could become an issue.

'Mulika Piriven' examination results released
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 9:08

The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website... Read More

PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:51

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that obtaining samples from Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy Camp, for the coronavirus... Read More

Gazette notification issued removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 8:40

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a new gazette notification removing the maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish.The Authority issued... Read More



