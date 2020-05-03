'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, several programs including the disinfection of public places, the donation of protective clothing and equipment, along with the operation of ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’, will be continued today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative launched with the outbreak of the covid 19 virus, with the objective of bringing relief to our people who are facing many difficulties will be covering Colombo and Kalutara districts today.

Yesterday the work was centered around Colombo and Gampaha.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will be conducted today. Accordingly the official residence of the Archbishop of Colombo, the Yasa Elders' Home in Nugegoda and the Siddhartharama Pirivena in Kirulapone are due to be disinfected today.